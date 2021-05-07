People pose for photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore. File photo: EPA-EFE People pose for photos at the Merlion Park in Singapore. File photo: EPA-EFE
As Singapore tightens coronavirus curbs, families hope Hong Kong travel bubble will go ahead as planned

  • Singapore is seeking to prevent further community transmission amid 10 active clusters ahead of the May 26 quarantine-free travel arrangement
  • While the move has disappointed some, experts say it is warranted due to the presence of virus strains, such as those reported in India, Brazil and South Africa

Updated: 3:33pm, 7 May, 2021

