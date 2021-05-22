Labourers wearing protective face masks wait for transport to work in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP
Will ‘self-reliant’ India’s second wave of Covid-19 force a rethink on China ties?
- Narendra Modi’s US$265 billion economic drive was supposed to boost the pandemic battered economy and gained urgency in the wake of military clashes at the border with China
- But traditional industries such as garment manufacturing have taken a hit, and with unemployment rising and greater economic woes expected, some experts question if it is time to reconsider
