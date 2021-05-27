Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures
E-commerce
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Women can drive Southeast Asia’s e-commerce boom with improved access and financial support, IFC report says

  • Women account for half the region’s e-commerce vendors but tend to run smaller-scale businesses in high-competition, low-value sectors
  • The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transition to online platforms but has also disproportionately hurt female-owned businesses

Topic |   E-commerce
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 5:24pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Lack of financing to grow their businesses online is another challenge facing the region’s female entrepreneurs. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE