Members of the Japanese delegation to the International Olympic Committee celebrate in 2013 after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: AFP Members of the Japanese delegation to the International Olympic Committee celebrate in 2013 after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As Japan’s Olympics tourism boom turns bust, once-hopeful businesses count the cost

  • Tokyo’s target of 40 million foreign tourists in 2020 went by the wayside as the pandemic upended international travel and caused the Games to be delayed
  • Some tourism-reliant businesses remain optimistic, but others that invested heavily on the promise of an Olympics-inspired boom are now struggling

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:08am, 29 May, 2021

