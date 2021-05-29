Members of the Japanese delegation to the International Olympic Committee celebrate in 2013 after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
As Japan’s Olympics tourism boom turns bust, once-hopeful businesses count the cost
- Tokyo’s target of 40 million foreign tourists in 2020 went by the wayside as the pandemic upended international travel and caused the Games to be delayed
- Some tourism-reliant businesses remain optimistic, but others that invested heavily on the promise of an Olympics-inspired boom are now struggling
