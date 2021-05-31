Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
This Week in Asia /  Economics

US, China regulators have a problem with bitcoin. Hong Kong, Singapore may have solutions

  • Bitcoin is taking a beating. Tesla no longer accepts it, China is clamping down and the US is warning about how cryptocurrencies ‘facilitate illegal activities’
  • But the two Asian financial hubs have for years calibrated ways to tap the market while guarding against money laundering, tax evasion and terror financing

Topic |   Bitcoin
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:04pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE