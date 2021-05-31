Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ether have been giving some governments jitters. Photo: Reuters
US, China regulators have a problem with bitcoin. Hong Kong, Singapore may have solutions
- Bitcoin is taking a beating. Tesla no longer accepts it, China is clamping down and the US is warning about how cryptocurrencies ‘facilitate illegal activities’
- But the two Asian financial hubs have for years calibrated ways to tap the market while guarding against money laundering, tax evasion and terror financing
Topic | Bitcoin
