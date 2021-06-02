NagaWorld is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed firm NagaCorp. Photo: SCMP NagaWorld is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed firm NagaCorp. Photo: SCMP
Cambodian workers at NagaWorld casino vexed over lay-offs as Hong Kong-listed parent firm reports profits

  • At least 600 workers have received lay-off messages, in what NagaWorld says is due to financial hardship from the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The job losses come amid news that its parent company NagaCorp reported US$102.3 million in net profit in the year ending December 31, 2020

Danielle Keeton-Olsen
Danielle Keeton-Olsen  and Yon Sineat

Updated: 8:50am, 2 Jun, 2021

