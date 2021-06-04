Wafer microchips producted by Japanese electronics giant Matsushita Electric Industrial. Photo: AFP
Japan lures TSMC with US$1.8 billion plan to revive domestic chip industry
- Tokyo is pulling out the stops to safeguard its access to semiconductors as a hedge against US-China tensions by attracting foreign manufacturers and marrying them with domestic firms
- At the heart of its plan is a US$337.2 million research and development project in Tsukuba that will involve the Taiwanese chip giant and more than 20 Japanese firms
Topic | Japan
