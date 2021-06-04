Wafer microchips producted by Japanese electronics giant Matsushita Electric Industrial. Photo: AFP Wafer microchips producted by Japanese electronics giant Matsushita Electric Industrial. Photo: AFP
Japan
Japan lures TSMC with US$1.8 billion plan to revive domestic chip industry

  • Tokyo is pulling out the stops to safeguard its access to semiconductors as a hedge against US-China tensions by attracting foreign manufacturers and marrying them with domestic firms
  • At the heart of its plan is a US$337.2 million research and development project in Tsukuba that will involve the Taiwanese chip giant and more than 20 Japanese firms

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:09am, 4 Jun, 2021

