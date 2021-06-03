BJP supporters wear a mask of PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad. File photo: AFP BJP supporters wear a mask of PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad. File photo: AFP
BJP supporters wear a mask of PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad. File photo: AFP
India’s Modi once relied on Facebook and Twitter. Now, is he ‘going the China way’?

  • The government is seeking tighter control of digital media amid a wave of discontent over India’s Covid-19 pandemic response and other policies
  • As tech firms like Google and WhatsApp prepare to challenge the state’s ‘chilling’ new rules, an observer says India could be leaning towards China’s rulebook

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 10:06pm, 3 Jun, 2021

