India’s concerns over China’s rising influence in Sri Lanka grow with progress of US$1.4 billion port city project

  • New legislation governing Colombo Port City was passed last month amid local opposition to the project funded by a Chinese state-owned firm
  • Ex-diplomat says India cannot match China’s resources to build infrastructure in countries such as Sri Lanka, which has dismissed concerns about ‘debt traps’

Updated: 10:09pm, 8 Jun, 2021

The construction site of the Colombo Port City project. Photo: Xinhua
