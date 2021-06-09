Penang’s plans to create islands totalling 1,800 hectares.
As Nurul Izzah Anwar joins the critics, could Penang South Reclamation project be stopped?
- Critics say the multibillion-dollar island-building scheme, also known as BiodiverCity, will devastate marine life and may be rendered obsolete by coronavirus-fuelled work-from-home practices
- Dredging had been expected to begin soon, but political heavyweight Nurul Izzah Anwar’s withdrawal of support in a ‘bombshell’ announcement has given activists hope that the project is not the fait accompli they feared
