Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters
Australia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Australian PM Morrison calls for WTO reform to punish ‘economic coercion’, in veiled reference to China trade dispute

  • Speaking before the G7-plus summit in Britain, Morrison is rallying support for the modernisation of global trade rules and ‘freedom over authoritarianism’
  • His remarks come amid a deterioration in Sino-Australian relations that has seen Beijing slap restrictions on billions of dollars of Australian exports

Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 6:13pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE