Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM Morrison calls for WTO reform to punish ‘economic coercion’, in veiled reference to China trade dispute
- Speaking before the G7-plus summit in Britain, Morrison is rallying support for the modernisation of global trade rules and ‘freedom over authoritarianism’
- His remarks come amid a deterioration in Sino-Australian relations that has seen Beijing slap restrictions on billions of dollars of Australian exports
Topic | Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says like-minded countries need to work together to defend the current international order. Photo: Reuters