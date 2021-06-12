A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Can China boost its birth rate by adopting the Nordic position? Scandinavian baby-making secrets may need a change in mindset

  • As China drops its two-child limit to increase its birth rate, experts are hoping it can learn from Scandinavian countries that boosted fertility with pro-family policies
  • But these aren’t easily replicable in China, which will need cultural shifts in gender equality and more financial support to encourage more births

Topic |   China's population
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 12:07pm, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman walks with a baby on a street in Shanghai, after China announced it would allow each couple to have three children, to boost population growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE