The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg
The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Will tourism reopenings and more stimulus be enough to kick-start Thailand’s post-pandemic economic recovery?

  • The IMF has predicted GDP growth of 2.6 per cent for the kingdom this year, but expects the road forward to be sluggish and uneven
  • As Thailand’s third wave drags on amid a sputtering vaccination programme, experts and observers are uncertain what will drive growth

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg
The Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, is mostly empty of customers on a May night. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE