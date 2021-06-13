Gojek riders wait for delivery orders at a distribution centre in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
After Gojek’s merger, are Indonesian delivery riders getting a worse deal?
- Riders from Gojek’s same-day parcel delivery recently waged a strike to protest its plan to slash incentive fees at a time its new parent firm is mulling a public listing
- Observers say while e-delivery riders and tech platforms are technically ‘partners’, their positions have never been equal
Topic | Indonesia
