A Jollibee worker serves a meal at an outlet in Pasig City. Photo: SCMP/Jansen Romero
Has the Filipino diaspora fuelled Jollibee’s international growth?

  • Started by a Filipino-Chinese entrepreneur in 1978, fast food restaurant Jollibee can today be found in 34 territories
  • Its recipe for growth has included foreign brand acquisitions and homesick overseas Filipinos longing for a taste of national pride and Chickenjoy

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 8:00am, 13 Jun, 2021

A Jollibee worker serves a meal at an outlet in Pasig City. Photo: SCMP/Jansen Romero
