Should Hong Kong and Singapore act to appease expats chafing at tight coronavirus restrictions?

  • The financial hubs, traditionally among the world’s most open economies, have kept Covid-19 from overwhelming their health care systems through self-imposed isolation
  • But as frustrated foreign workers begin drawing up exit plans, questions have arisen about whether the authorities need to act to avoid long-term damage to their status

John PowerDewey Sim
John Power  and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:19am, 20 Jun, 2021

