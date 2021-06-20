Office workers and commuters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Should Hong Kong and Singapore act to appease expats chafing at tight coronavirus restrictions?
- The financial hubs, traditionally among the world’s most open economies, have kept Covid-19 from overwhelming their health care systems through self-imposed isolation
- But as frustrated foreign workers begin drawing up exit plans, questions have arisen about whether the authorities need to act to avoid long-term damage to their status
