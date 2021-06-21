A worker holds Rupiah banknotes at a money exchange point in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Indonesia targets its crazy rich Asians with 35 per cent income tax in bid to heal coronavirus-hit economy
- Those earning more than US$350,000 a year face the new rate as part of proposed overhaul that will also add VAT to foodstuffs, education and health care and target major carbon emitters
- Taxing the rich could prove lucrative for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, where ultra-high-net-worth individuals are proliferating at an even greater rate than in China
Topic | Indonesia
