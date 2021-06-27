Construction at the Chinese-funded Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua
Unmet promises, foreign workers: Chinese firms in Indonesia face bumps in the Belt and Road
- Ramping up investment in the Southeast Asian nation under Beijing’s signature infrastructure initiative is not without its challenges
- These include disputes with communities holding land suitable for development, as well as perceptions they are hiring too many Chinese workers
Topic | Indonesia
Construction at the Chinese-funded Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia. Photo: Xinhua