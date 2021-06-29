The size of Singapore’s high-net-worth bracket is growing. Photo: Bloomberg The size of Singapore’s high-net-worth bracket is growing. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In Singapore, alleged nickel fraud ensnares members of its growing wealthy class

  • Top lawyers and investors signed up for businessman Ng Yu Zhi’s scheme that allegedly raised S$1 billion for commodity trades that didn’t exist
  • Observers say with a growing moneyed class in the city state, it’s a lesson to investors to do extensive due diligence

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 5:46pm, 29 Jun, 2021

