Products inside a neighbourhood kirana store. Photo: Subham Stores, Perambur
How coronavirus helped India’s mom-and-pop kirana stores beat Amazon and Bigbasket at their own game
- They may be cramped and operate with budgets just a fraction of their big-name competitors, but the hole-in-the-wall stores know their customers, can supply just about anything and deliver the same day
- The pandemic has highlighted the advantages of the personal touch and now e-commerce giants are more interested in partnering with kiranas than competing with them
