The rising interest in cryptocurrencies has left Indian officials scrambling to determine how to regulate the industry. Photo: Reuters
In gold-crazy India, millennials are turning to cryptocurrency amid Covid-19
- Digital currencies such as bitcoin are becoming red-hot investments amid economic uncertainty during the pandemic
- This comes as the government is softening its tone after years of hostility against the sector, but many financial organisations are still not on board
Topic | India
The rising interest in cryptocurrencies has left Indian officials scrambling to determine how to regulate the industry. Photo: Reuters