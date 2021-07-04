The rising interest in cryptocurrencies has left Indian officials scrambling to determine how to regulate the industry. Photo: Reuters The rising interest in cryptocurrencies has left Indian officials scrambling to determine how to regulate the industry. Photo: Reuters
In gold-crazy India, millennials are turning to cryptocurrency amid Covid-19

  • Digital currencies such as bitcoin are becoming red-hot investments amid economic uncertainty during the pandemic
  • This comes as the government is softening its tone after years of hostility against the sector, but many financial organisations are still not on board

Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan in Bangalore

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Jul, 2021

