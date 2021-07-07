A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA
A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Durian frenzy sweeps Hong Kong as Malaysia’s Musang King competes with Thai imports for popularity

  • Demand for Malaysian durians has spiked in China since 2019, when the Southeast Asian nation began exporting frozen fruits there
  • With people prevented from travelling due to the pandemic, durian sellers in Malaysia are also seeing an uptick in delivery orders from Hongkongers

Topic |   Malaysia
Mimosa Ngai

Updated: 9:01am, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA
A Malaysian durian seller shows off the golden yellow fruit. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE