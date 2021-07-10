Live-streamer Shu Faye Wong and her all-pink gaming setup. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia’s Facebook stars, YouTubers and TikTok live-streamers cash in as Covid-19 sends demand for indoor entertainment rocketing
- Locked-down audiences have been a boost for the increasing number of young people who make money by live-streaming themselves doing everything from playing video games to giving cooking lessons
- Amid rising unemployment, it is a tempting source of income that is open to all thanks to platforms like TikTok and Facebook. But the more people stream, the harder it is to make a steady stream of money
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Live-streamer Shu Faye Wong and her all-pink gaming setup. Photo: Handout