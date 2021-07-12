AirAsia Digital portfolio includes AirAsia’s mobile application, which has evolved into a superapp. Photo: Getty Images AirAsia Digital portfolio includes AirAsia’s mobile application, which has evolved into a superapp. Photo: Getty Images
After acquiring Gojek’s Thai operations, can an AirAsia superapp soar in Southeast Asia?

  • The low-cost carrier has stepped up its digital ambitions by acquiring Gojek’s ride-hailing and payments businesses in Thailand, in an all-share deal
  • But analysts say it faces an uphill battle as the regional competition for superapps grows heated among giants such as Gojek, Grab, and Shopee

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 12:20pm, 12 Jul, 2021

