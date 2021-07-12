AirAsia Digital portfolio includes AirAsia’s mobile application, which has evolved into a superapp. Photo: Getty Images
After acquiring Gojek’s Thai operations, can an AirAsia superapp soar in Southeast Asia?
- The low-cost carrier has stepped up its digital ambitions by acquiring Gojek’s ride-hailing and payments businesses in Thailand, in an all-share deal
- But analysts say it faces an uphill battle as the regional competition for superapps grows heated among giants such as Gojek, Grab, and Shopee
Topic | Fintech
AirAsia Digital portfolio includes AirAsia’s mobile application, which has evolved into a superapp. Photo: Getty Images