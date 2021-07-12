A worker shows a ‘Musang King’ durian at a shop in Kuala Lumpur last year. Photo: AFP
Durian boom exposes ugly land tussles in Malaysia’s Pahang, home of Musang King cultivar
- A clampdown on ‘illegal’ durian farmers in Pahang state shows the fraught land politics at play in the country’s increasingly lucrative Musang King industry
- The arrest of 18 farmers this month for ‘trespassing’ on land they had cultivated for decades has thrust the issue back into the spotlight
