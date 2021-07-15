A man receives a coronavirus vaccine dose at a hospital in Hanoi. Less than 1 per cent of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated, mostly because of a lack of vaccine stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE A man receives a coronavirus vaccine dose at a hospital in Hanoi. Less than 1 per cent of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated, mostly because of a lack of vaccine stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man receives a coronavirus vaccine dose at a hospital in Hanoi. Less than 1 per cent of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated, mostly because of a lack of vaccine stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vietnam’s EuroCham urges EU ambassadors to procure more vaccines as country battles tenfold increase in cases

  • The European Chamber of Commerce has also met Vietnamese ministries and officials over accelerating the country’s slow vaccination programme
  • The fourth wave has sunk EuroCham’s confidence in Vietnam’s business environment to the fourth-lowest point in the last 12 years

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 8:22pm, 15 Jul, 2021

