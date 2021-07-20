Rizal Van Geyzel temporarily transformed his comedy club in Kuala Lumpur’s upmarket Taman Tun Dr Ismail suburb into a pizzeria amid the pandemic. Photo: Farhan Iqbal
Malaysia’s food entrepreneurs bank on tech and innovation to survive Covid-19 lockdowns
- With the national pastime of eating out curtailed, chefs and restaurateurs turned to food delivery apps and scrambled for government aid
- Established players are looking for ‘pandemic proof’ models involving cloud kitchens and affordable dishes suitable for delivery
