A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As Covid-19 batters Thailand’s economy, even pawnshops are running out of customers

  • A pawnshop owner says the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic is worse than the Asian financial crisis in 1997, as indebted Thais ‘have nothing left’
  • With GDP forecasts slashed, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government is hoping economic stimulus measures will boost growth

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 1:02pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
A forfeited watch is seen at a pawnshop in Bangkok, as Thais struggle for cash during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Vijitra Duangdee
READ FULL ARTICLE