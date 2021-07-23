Water-filled barriers are seen in the Hong Kong central business district. A report warned years of border closures would drive economies toward self-sufficiency and could have negative effects. Photo: Reuters Water-filled barriers are seen in the Hong Kong central business district. A report warned years of border closures would drive economies toward self-sufficiency and could have negative effects. Photo: Reuters
Water-filled barriers are seen in the Hong Kong central business district. A report warned years of border closures would drive economies toward self-sufficiency and could have negative effects. Photo: Reuters
‘Zero Covid’ economies like Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia risk being left behind: EIU report

  • The Economist Intelligence Unit said Asia-Pacific’s coronavirus elimination strategies are likely to undercut rather than support economic activity
  • Rising vaccination rates in North America and Europe are driving a global recovery, while Asian countries struggle to reconnect with the outside world

John Power
Updated: 2:00pm, 23 Jul, 2021

