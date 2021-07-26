Factory workers in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia’s lockdown dooms 150,000 SMEs, fuelling fears of exodus by multinationals
- The closure of small and medium-sized enterprises has led to 1.2 million job losses and hurt the supply chain for MNCs, an industry group says
- Vaccinations are key to reopening economy as demand from US and China picks up, but the government must also have a clear plan, an analyst says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Factory workers in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters