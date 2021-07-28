A deserted highway in Ho Chi Minh City, which remains under lockdown to curb an outbreak of Covid-19 cases. Photo: AFP
As Vietnam’s coronavirus surge continues, lockdowns take their toll on factory output, small businesses
- Vietnam’s Covid-19 hotspot Ho Chi Minh City has twice extended its lockdown, hitting manufacturers trying to export items such as clothing
- An economist said the fourth wave is more devastating for labour migrants, informal workers and those in service industries who cannot work from home
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
