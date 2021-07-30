Surveillance cameras outside a shopping mall in Beijing. China’s recent regulatory crackdown shows how close an eye the government is keeping on tech firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Will China’s regulatory crackdown benefit Southeast Asian tech firms?
- As China tightens its grip on Big Tech, start-ups in the region could be a safe haven for global investors
- But while Asean’s rising stars can expect positive capital flows from US and Chinese investors, the size of China’s market remains attractive to VCs
Topic | Technology
Surveillance cameras outside a shopping mall in Beijing. China’s recent regulatory crackdown shows how close an eye the government is keeping on tech firms. Photo: Bloomberg