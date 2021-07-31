Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock
Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Malaysia gears up for the future of finance as AirAsia, Sea Group, Grab face off in bid for digital banking licences

  • E-commerce giants, super apps and a budget airline are among the 29 applicants hoping to secure one of the five licences on offer from the central bank
  • Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks – but warn that turning a profit may prove difficult

Topic |   Malaysia
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:15am, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock
Analysts see huge potential in the millions of Malaysians currently underserved by traditional banks. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE