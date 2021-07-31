Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass
In Kashmir border town, villagers long for resumption of India-Pakistan trade
- In 2008, the town of Uri began thriving when trade routes were opened along the Line of Control as part of measures to ease tensions between India and Pakistan
- But since New Delhi halted all trading activity two years ago, security lockdowns, telecoms blackouts and Covid-19 have plunged residents back into poverty
Topic | Pakistan
