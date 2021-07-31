Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass
Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In Kashmir border town, villagers long for resumption of India-Pakistan trade

  • In 2008, the town of Uri began thriving when trade routes were opened along the Line of Control as part of measures to ease tensions between India and Pakistan
  • But since New Delhi halted all trading activity two years ago, security lockdowns, telecoms blackouts and Covid-19 have plunged residents back into poverty

Topic |   Pakistan
Majid MaqboolAdil Rashid
Majid Maqbool  and Adil Rashid

Updated: 4:29pm, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass
Ataullah Handoo, 75, suffered losses when the cross-border trade was suspended in April 2019. Photo: Adil Abass
READ FULL ARTICLE