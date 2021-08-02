Tony Fernandes says AirAsia is eyeing more acquisitions as it steps up its super-app ambitions. Photo: AFP
AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes on building the ‘low-cost unicorn’ of Asian super-apps, digibank hopes and possible SPAC listing
- Fernandes has brushed off analysts’ scepticism about his digital expansion plans, saying he will bring the airline’s underdog mentality to the new venture
- And rather than a Grab-style relocation to Singapore, he plans to stay in Malaysia, while a merger with a special purpose acquisition company is on the cards
Topic | Malaysia
