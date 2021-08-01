Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Photo: AP Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. Photo: AP
‘King of Good Times’ Vijay Mallya’s bankruptcy casts spotlight on India’s billionaires who’ve gone broke

  • Mallya is the latest in a series of super-rich Indian businessmen to fail, including Anil Ambani, Pramod Mittal, Naresh Goyal and Venugopal Dhoot
  • Analysts say his bankruptcy case shows the extent to which the government is now going after them to mitigate public anger over absconding tycoons

Neeta Lal
Updated: 3:08pm, 1 Aug, 2021

