Delivery riders for Zomato and Swiggy, two Indian start-ups, wait to collect orders outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Stealth investment’: Chinese money finds its way into Indian tech as IPOs boom

  • India’s tech scene is flourishing after Covid-19 lockdowns led to greater use of digital services, with investors pouring US$10 billion into start-ups this year
  • While investors such as Softbank dominate, Chinese investors are also returning via Hong Kong, despite New Delhi’s FDI rules and deteriorating bilateral relations

Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 12:32pm, 4 Aug, 2021

