Telecoms giant Vodafone is among the companies challenging New Delhi’s tax claims. Photo: AFP
India’s scrapping of controversial retrospective tax law given cautious welcome

  • Move paves way for Asia’s third-largest economy to settle as many as 17 long-standing tax disputes with foreign investors. It is expected to cough up US$1 billion in refunds if firms drop litigation
  • British energy firm Cairn and telecoms giant Vodafone were among those challenging New Delhi’s tax claims

Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 2:03pm, 11 Aug, 2021

