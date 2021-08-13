Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout
Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In export-dependent Vietnam, Covid-19 is eating into the food and agriculture sector

  • Logistical difficulties amid extended lockdowns mean second-half shipments in the sector are predicted to fall 30 per cent year on year
  • The agriculture ministry is looking to prioritise the inoculation of all workers in the sector to ensure domestic food security and help ramp up some exports

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 12:26pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout
Vietnamese farmer Nguyen Quang Tuyen at his farm. Extended lockdowns mean farmers face challenges in dispatching produce for sale, and merchants cannot travel to their farms. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE