Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hongkongers think twice as Malaysia changes migration rules amid Covid-19, political instability
- Applicants for the Malaysia My Second Home Scheme (MM2H) must now have a bigger fixed deposit, higher monthly income than before and pay more in processing fees
- Visa agents say the rules are prohibitive and the ongoing political turmoil in the country is also a deterrent for Hong Kong applicants
