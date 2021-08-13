Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Hongkongers think twice as Malaysia changes migration rules amid Covid-19, political instability

  • Applicants for the Malaysia My Second Home Scheme (MM2H) must now have a bigger fixed deposit, higher monthly income than before and pay more in processing fees
  • Visa agents say the rules are prohibitive and the ongoing political turmoil in the country is also a deterrent for Hong Kong applicants

Topic |   Malaysia
Vivian Chiu
Vivian Chiu

Updated: 3:26pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters call for the Malaysian PM to step down in a rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE