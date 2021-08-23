The scions are investing in tech firms in a variety of ways, including money, resources, know-how, and access. Photo: Shutterstock
From the Widjaja to Hartono dynasties, wealthy scions are giving Indonesia a tech boost
- The descendants of families that run conglomerates are dabbling in the country’s vibrant tech sector by investing in home-grown firms and start-ups
- Industry stakeholders say family-owned corporate venture capital firms have played an important role in growing Indonesia’s US$44 billion digital economy
Topic | Indonesia
The scions are investing in tech firms in a variety of ways, including money, resources, know-how, and access. Photo: Shutterstock