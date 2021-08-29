Marites Arendain working at home. Photo: Geela Garcia Marites Arendain working at home. Photo: Geela Garcia
Marites Arendain working at home. Photo: Geela Garcia
The garlic peelers of Manila: under the skin of the Philippines’ informal economy

  • It’s a key ingredient in Filipino cuisine, but the large chains and companies that use it benefit from underpaid workers with little to no legal protection
  • A proposed new bill looks to establish formal rights for those in the shadow economy, but it’s still a long road to a fair wage

Geela Garcia

Updated: 12:30pm, 29 Aug, 2021

