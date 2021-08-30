Singapore’s Good Class Bungalows are large, green, rare and ultra-exclusive. File photo
Singapore’s Good Class Bungalows: the home of choice for tech tycoons like Shi Xu, Anthony Tan and other Crazy Rich Asians
- Good Class Bungalows, or GCBs, are large, green, rare and ultra-exclusive. With price tags in the tens of millions, they are home to some of the city state’s richest people, from TikTok’s Chew Shou Zi to Secretlab’s Ian Ang
- Luxury home sales are brisk and climbing, propelled – say experts – by Singapore’s safe handling of the coronavirus and geopolitical headwinds such as China’s crackdown on tech
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Good Class Bungalows are large, green, rare and ultra-exclusive. File photo