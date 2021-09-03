A food stall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters A food stall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 cost 60 million Indonesians their jobs in MSMEs. Can its economic ‘hero’ recover?

  • From food stalls to motorbike taxis, small businesses are the lifeblood of Southeast Asia’s economy – and they have been decimated by the coronavirus and related lockdowns
  • Despite the grim figure, experts say it’s too early to panic. The sector is famously resilient, having been the ‘hero’ of the Asian financial crisis, and can bounce back – provided the government lets it

Amy ChewBloomberg
Amy Chew  and Bloomberg

Updated: 12:37pm, 3 Sep, 2021

