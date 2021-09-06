A worker cleans a stairway at a government school. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s growth is set to beat China’s, but economists aren’t cheering
- India is forecast to have 9.5 per cent full-year growth, outpacing China’s 8.5 per cent, but analysts say the figure is driven by a low-base effect
- Output is straggling, consumer sentiment remains lower than pre-pandemic levels and inflation is eating into household incomes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
