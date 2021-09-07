Construction on the rail project in May 2020. Photo: Xinhua Construction on the rail project in May 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Construction on the rail project in May 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Indonesia looks for more funds as bill for China-backed rail project balloons by US$2 billion

  • The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, part of the Belt and Road Initiative, will cost more due to price changes for materials and land acquisition delays
  • The Indonesian side also claims there are communication issues with their Chinese counterparts – though analysts say bilateral ties will stay smooth

Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:37am, 7 Sep, 2021

