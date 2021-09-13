Malaysia plays a key but underappreciated role in the world’s semiconductor supply chains. Malaysia plays a key but underappreciated role in the world’s semiconductor supply chains.
Semiconductor shortage: hopes rise as key player Malaysia turns corner in Covid battle

  • The country has a crucial but underappreciated role in global supply chains, one that was highlighted when carmakers like Toyota and Ford had to cut production due to pandemic-induced bottlenecks
  • With the surge in infections having peaked, movement restrictions are being eased. But experts caution that problems in other Asian economies, such as Taiwan and Vietnam, will continue to take a toll

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 9:30am, 13 Sep, 2021

