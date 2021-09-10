Part of the work on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was done in its Singapore studio. Photo: Handout Part of the work on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was done in its Singapore studio. Photo: Handout
Toxic work culture in Asian gaming firms in spotlight as Singapore investigates Ubisoft

  • Workers at Ubisoft Singapore, the studio behind games including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, have accused it of sexual harassment and racial discrimination
  • The probe comes as the gaming sector worldwide has come under mounting scrutiny, including in China and South Korea, with an observer saying employees lack the power to speak up

Updated: 8:17am, 10 Sep, 2021

