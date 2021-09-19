Jovanie Carpio carries a crate of tomatoes in Kasibu, the Philippines. Photo: Xyza Cruz Bacani Jovanie Carpio carries a crate of tomatoes in Kasibu, the Philippines. Photo: Xyza Cruz Bacani
Hunger and debt: hit by Covid-19, farmers in the Philippines hope their children follow a different path

  • Covid-19 restrictions have disrupted the supply of vegetables, devastating the livelihood of farmers in the Philippines
  • Some are migrants who lost their jobs overseas and returned home to become farmers, others are families who never left their land. Many fear hunger, while falling into debt

Updated: 5:14pm, 19 Sep, 2021

